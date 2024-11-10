Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CFO Sells $21,468,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

