Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells 132,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

