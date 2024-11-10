Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,982. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 169.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

