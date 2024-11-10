Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $3,394,510.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

