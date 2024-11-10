Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $3,394,510.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80.
- On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of EXEL opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
