Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Sells 57,313 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $266.93 and a twelve month high of $377.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 50,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 393,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $142,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Stryker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 55,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

