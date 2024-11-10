Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

