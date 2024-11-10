iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

