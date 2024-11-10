Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in DaVita by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.