Jeanine Montgomery Sells 56,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $280.80.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.