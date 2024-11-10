Jeanine Montgomery Sells 56,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $280.80.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
