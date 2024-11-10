Jesse Timmermans Sells 91,625 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $31.47 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

