Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)'s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.24. 4,812,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,046,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

