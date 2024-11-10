Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

