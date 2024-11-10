JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $143.70 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $667.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

