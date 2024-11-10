Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $110,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $196,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.