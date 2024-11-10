LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 552.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after buying an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after buying an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 705,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

