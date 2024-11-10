Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 400 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,306.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,440.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,492.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,818.01 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $125.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $9,341,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

