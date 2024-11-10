Meyer Malka Sells 105,875 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,907,290. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $30.54 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 905.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,625,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,463,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,495 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

