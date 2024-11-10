M&G Plc Buys Shares of 17,066 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,566.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -390.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHH

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.