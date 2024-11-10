M&G Plc Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,379,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,524.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 470,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 441,194 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

