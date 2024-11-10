M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 11,600 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,094,000 after buying an additional 2,275,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 101.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,739,147 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

