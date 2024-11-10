M&G Plc Reduces Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,144,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,803,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

