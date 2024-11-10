M&G Plc Sells 5,449 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

M&G Plc decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 189.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,143 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 936,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

