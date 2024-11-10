Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.57 and last traded at $112.17. Approximately 3,878,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 21,713,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 163,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

