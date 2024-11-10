MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $279.38 and last traded at $276.87. 5,813,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,650,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,136.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,791.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 46,149 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

