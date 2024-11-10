Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells $2,981,048.76 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 362,658 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,981,048.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,699.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 31st, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26.

On Monday, November 4th, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 2,500 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

MCW opened at $8.35 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 337.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 214.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

