New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 16.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,612.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,842 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $434,177.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,530.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $4,053,818. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $230.97.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

