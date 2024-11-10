New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $985,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 3.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $85.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

