Ondas (ONDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 132.10% and a negative net margin of 450.02%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONDS

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.