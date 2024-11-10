PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $83.05. Approximately 2,399,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,520,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

