Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE:CATX opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
