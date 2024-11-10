Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of PET opened at C$25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.57. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$23.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. Pet Valu had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 128.24%. The company had revenue of C$276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 earnings per share for the current year.

Pet Valu Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

