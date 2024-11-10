Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,740.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.6 %

DT opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.