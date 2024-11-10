Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

