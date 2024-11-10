Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,668 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

