Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

