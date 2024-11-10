Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.