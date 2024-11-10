Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

