Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $273,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 568.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $186.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.