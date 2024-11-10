Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $261.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $220.69 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.