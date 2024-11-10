Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $260,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 44.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 322,985 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

