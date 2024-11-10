Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 372,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

