Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $18,695,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 223,964 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Endava by 9.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Endava by 27.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 15,560.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 171,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 170,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

