Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,413 shares of company stock valued at $49,440,249 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $106.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

