Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 57,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 292.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $636,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $340.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.73 and a 52-week high of $352.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

