Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$76.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.52. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$75.67 and a 1 year high of C$97.28.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 133.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Also, Director Johnny Ciampi acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.02 per share, with a total value of C$269,570.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

