Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $61,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 2.19. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $346,826,742.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $346,826,742.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,691,189.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,334,817 shares of company stock valued at $42,933,686 in the last ninety days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

