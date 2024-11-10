Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $62,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 69.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

