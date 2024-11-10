Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.28 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $60,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

