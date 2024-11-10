Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $79.25 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $79,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $44.85.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.