Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $84.24 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,517,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $84,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

